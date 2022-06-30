COLE COUNTY − A Springfield man was arrested in Cole County Thursday after he was accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a church vehicle.
William Politte, 35, was also arrested on a Laclede County warrant for stealing.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department responded to the Solid Rock Baptist Church around 11 a.m. Wednesday for the theft report.
Security camera footage gave deputies a possible suspect and vehicle description, according to a news release.
Deputies said they found the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of Route T in Elston Thursday morning. Politte then confessed to the crime and was arrested, according to a news release.
Politte was taken to the Cole County Jail without incident. Charges were not immediately available in online records.