CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing.

According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male from Brookfield in a parked car near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. The victim was suffering from an apparent stab wound in his abdomen and was transported via air to a local hospital. 

Deputies also located 24-year-old Jesse A. Brock of Springfield, who was quickly identified as the suspect and detained. 

On Friday, the Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged Brock with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Brock is currently being held in Chariton County Jail without bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case yet.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Digital Producer

Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Recommended for you