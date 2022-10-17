CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing.
According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male from Brookfield in a parked car near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. The victim was suffering from an apparent stab wound in his abdomen and was transported via air to a local hospital.
Deputies also located 24-year-old Jesse A. Brock of Springfield, who was quickly identified as the suspect and detained.
On Friday, the Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged Brock with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Brock is currently being held in Chariton County Jail without bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case yet.