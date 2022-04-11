COLE COUNTY − A Springfield woman has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a deadly November 2019 hit-and-run crash in Jefferson City.
Haily Crabtree was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
A bench trial took place last week, where Judge Daniel Green found Crabtree not guilty of the manslaughter charge. Judge Green said he would later rule on the leaving the scene charge.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Jefferson City police found Louisiana resident Eric Krauter, 51, dead along Highway 50. Krauter was towing a trailer while riding a bicycle when he was hit by Crabtree's Ford Fusion.
Crabtree later admitted that she didn't know what she hit and that she had "no intention to stop and report the crash."
According to online records, Crabtree bailed out of jail in August.