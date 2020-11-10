JEFFERSON CITY-- SSM Health announced their intent to sell SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City Tuesday morning.
SSM Health and and Quorum Health Corporation signed a letter of intent, which means they have 'entered a period of exclusive negotiation regarding the hospital campus,' which was built in 2014.
The two companies will begin a due diligence process aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of high quality care in the region.
The goal is to reach a definitive agreement by the second quarter of 2021.
“Quorum Health shares our desire to bring secure, sustainable care to this community. Our conversations with them thus far have been very impressive in terms of their dedication to supporting clinicians, hospital employees and the community,” SSM Health Regional President Mike Baumgartner said. “We have the best interests of our employees, providers and the community at heart, and we are confident that Quorum Health is a strong partner for continuing and deepening service to all.”
Quorum Health is a Tennessee-based health care system with 22 affiliated hospitals, including several in southwest Illinois.
“We are honored to explore an acquisition with a system of SSM Health’s caliber,” Quorum Health President and Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said.. “It is clear from early conversations that our organizations share a deep commitment to providing high-quality care and strengthening the communities we serve. We look forward to learning more about the hospital and community as well as the dedicated teams of physicians, nurses and employees that are a vital part of both.”