JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health and Quorum Health have officially ended discussions over the purchase of St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.
In November 2020, SSM Health announced its intent to sell St. Mary's Hospital to Quorum Health. A letter of intent was signed, and their goal was to reach a definitive agreement by the second quarter of 2021.
In an email to KOMU 8 on Wednesday, Jessica Royston, the regional manager of marketing and communications for SSM Health in mid-Missouri, gave the following statement:
"For several months, SSM Health and Quorum Health have been discussing the potential ownership transition of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Jefferson City. Both parties have mutually decided to end those discussions. As SSM Health’s goal remains high-quality, sustainable healthcare, we intend to further expand services and invest in the care we provide in Jefferson City."
A reason to end the agreement was not provided.
The St. Mary's Hospital campus was built in 2014. Quorum Health is a Tennessee-based health care system with 22 affiliated hospitals, including several in southwest Illinois.