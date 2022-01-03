JEFFERSON CITY — SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will restrict visitors beginning Tuesday because of an increase in community transmission of COVID-19.
Patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day except in the following circumstances:
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay.
- Pediatric patients must always have one guardian and are allowed up to two guardians/support people.
- COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors.
- Limited visitors may be allowed for end-of-life situations with approval from nursing leadership.
Visitors must enter through the outpatient entrance between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. through the weekend.
The following guidelines are also in place:
- Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.
- All entrants are subject to screening before entering the facility.
- Patient visitors cannot be under the age of 16.
- Visitors are expected to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area to the extent possible.
- Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
Cole County saw 108 new cases over the weekend. It has had 12,730 cases and 105 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have again seen an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19 and a substantial increase in community transmission,” said Becky Miller, vice-president of operations for St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are taking this step to continue to allow support to our patients while keeping our patients and staff as safe as possible. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and ask for the community’s assistance in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”