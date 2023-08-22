JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health Medical Group announced Tuesday the construction of a new multi-speciality clinic on the first floor of its Health Plaza, which is adjacent to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 6, according to a news release from the company.
Specialities housed in the clinic will include general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and spine surgery. For patient convenience, X-ray services will also be offered within the clinic.
The planning for the new clinic started in March. When the space is completed, it will feature double doors that open into the multi-speciality clinic.
The providers in the multi-speciality clinic will include:
- General surgery: Dr. Andrew Karanas (starting Oct. 8)
- Orthopedic surgery: Dr. Thomas Ryan
- Pulmonary medicine: Dr. Mohammad Jarbou, Dr. Devin Kennedy, Dr. Housam Soukieh and Ashlee Hedrick, APRN
- Spine surgery: Dr. Jeff Lehmen and Kevin Huffman PA-C
"SSM Health Medical Group is excited to add general surgery to our speciality surgical services," said Tonya Pehle, Vice President of Operations for SSM Health Medical Group.
"There will be no need to travel outside of our community for expert care," she continued.
Karanas will join SSM Health Mid-Missouri from SSM Health Depaul Hospital in St. Louis, where he served as a general surgeon since 2007. Karanas also served as the vice president of medical affairs from 2008 to 2010, the release said.
Amber Sipho, who has been with SSM Health Medical Group since 2019, will be the new manager of the clinic. Sipho said she is looking forward to what this new expansion means for the community.
"We were thrilled to add orthopedic surgery to SSM Health Medical Group earlier this year. Now we look forward to adding general surgery to our services. Having all of our specialists together will be a great way to continue to offer excellent care," Sipho said in the release.