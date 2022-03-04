JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City announced that starting Monday the hospital will begin allowing two visitors per non-COVID positive patient.

The hospital cited a decrease in COVID-19 Admissions and reduced community prevalence as the reason for the change. 

The following new guidelines will take effect starting Monday:

  • All non-COVID positive patients, including pediatric patients, are welcome to have two support people at a time, over the age of 16, during designated hours.
  • Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay. After delivery, siblings of the newborn will be allowed during visiting hours.
  • Interventional patients will be allowed two support people for the duration of their procedural encounter.
  • Emergency Room patients are allowed one support person. The support person should remain the same for the duration of the visit.
  • Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing will be allowed one support person. This also applies to behavioral health patients and clinic patients.
  • Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.

Visitors will still be required to wear masks at all times and still will be subjected to a screening before entering the facility.

In addition, social distancing guidelines are still in effect and visitors can stay in the patient room or stay in the designated waiting area. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you