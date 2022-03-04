JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City announced that starting Monday the hospital will begin allowing two visitors per non-COVID positive patient.
The hospital cited a decrease in COVID-19 Admissions and reduced community prevalence as the reason for the change.
The following new guidelines will take effect starting Monday:
- All non-COVID positive patients, including pediatric patients, are welcome to have two support people at a time, over the age of 16, during designated hours.
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay. After delivery, siblings of the newborn will be allowed during visiting hours.
- Interventional patients will be allowed two support people for the duration of their procedural encounter.
- Emergency Room patients are allowed one support person. The support person should remain the same for the duration of the visit.
- Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing will be allowed one support person. This also applies to behavioral health patients and clinic patients.
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Visitors will still be required to wear masks at all times and still will be subjected to a screening before entering the facility.
In addition, social distancing guidelines are still in effect and visitors can stay in the patient room or stay in the designated waiting area.