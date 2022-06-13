PHELPS COUNTY - A juvenile died Sunday night after falling out of the bed of a moving pickup truck, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report stated a 16-year-old driver was traveling northbound on County Road 2250, about 2 miles west of St. James. The passenger, another 16-year old, was riding in the bed of the truck.
Around 10:01 p.m., the passenger fell out of the truck bed and suffered fatal injuries, according to the report. He was taken to Phelps Health, where he was pronounced dead at 11:27.
Neither the driver nor the vehicle were harmed in the accident.
This marks MSHP Troop I's third fatality in June and 12th in 2022.