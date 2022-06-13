PHELPS COUNTY - A juvenile died Sunday night after falling out of the bed of a moving pickup truck, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The report stated a 16-year-old driver was traveling northbound on County Road 2250, about 2 miles west of St. James. The passenger, another 16-year old, was riding in the bed of the truck.

Around 10:01 p.m., the passenger fell out of the truck bed and suffered fatal injuries, according to the report. He was taken to Phelps Health, where he was pronounced dead at 11:27. 

Neither the driver nor the vehicle were harmed in the accident. 

This marks MSHP Troop I's third fatality in June and 12th in 2022. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Digital Producer

Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Recommended for you