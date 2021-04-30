MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's deputies arrested a St. James man in relation to an October 2020 opioid overdose death.
Tanner Orr was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
During the investigation, deputies and LANEG Task Force officers obtained incriminating evidence leading to the suspected source of the deadly fentanyl that resulted in Kevin Ahart’s death on Oct. 12, 2020.
Based on statements made by the suspect and the evidence, Orr was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold.
Orr remains in the Maries County Jail on a no bond warrant.