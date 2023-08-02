PETTIS COUNTY — A bolt of lightning struck the bell tower of St. John the Evangelist Chapel early Tuesday morning, burning the church in Bahner to the ground.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share a bolt of lightning struck the bell tower of St. John the Evangelist early yesterday morning, and the church burned to the ground," Bishop W. Shawn McKnight said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
Lightning hit the chapel shortly after 4 a.m. and quickly caught fire.
Fire crews arrived on scene and were unable to save the building, according to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish. The heat from the fire also partially melted siding on the nearby community center.
The chapel was built in 1883 and belonged to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish after joining together with the Sacred Heart and St. Patrick parishes in September of 2019.
"The flames may have consumed the physical structure, but they cannot destroy the spirit and resilience that have defined the chapel community of St. John in St. Vincent DePaul Paul Parish for years," McKnight said in the tweet. "We must remember that a church is not just a physical building; it is the people who gather within its walls."
Members of the parish are invited to pray at the St. John Community Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.