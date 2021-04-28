CAMDENTON - A St. Joseph resident has been charged after attempting to cause a person with a peanut allergy harm.
According to the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's office, 27-year-old Jacob Hunter Andes was charged with first degree assault. Prosecutors say Andes places peanuts in a canister of coffee, in laundry soap and in an underwear drawer, which belonged to the victim.
The victim alleges that he has a severe allergy to peanuts, and his girlfriend's son was aware of the allergy.
Camdenton Police seized some of the soap which contained peanuts from the residence and took photographs. Andes' phone was also seized, as he used it to send texts and voicemails regarding the peanuts to his mother.
A voice message from Andes to his mother said "I hope there isn't anything weird anywhere or especially everywhere, since I don't have allergies."
The news release says Andes was actually arrested and charged with first degree burglary and first degree property damage on April 26 for a different incident, in which he kicked in the back door of a neighbor's home and entered. When he was in custody, investigators interviewed him regarding the peanut incident. Andes admitted to putting peanuts in the soap, coffee and underwear drawer, knowing that the victim would come in contact with the peanuts.
Andes said he completed the action because he thought the victim was poisoning him, and that he solves problems by "hurting people."
There is no bond warrant on Andes, who is currently held in the Camden County Detention Center.