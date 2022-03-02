MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A St. Louis man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Tuesday night while driving on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.
Thirty-year-old Camaron D. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Jose M. Hernandez, from Denver, Colorado, was driving the truck and slowed down to turn off into a nearby rest area when Turner struck the back of his vehicle, the report said. Hernandez was not injured in the crash.
Turner was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.