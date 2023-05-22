CAMDEN COUNTY − A St. Louis man was injured Sunday after he was thrown off a jet ski at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The 29-year-old man was driving a 2021 Yamaha PWC around 2:30 p.m. near the 26.1 mile marker of the main channel, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that the driver made a sharp turn and then was thrown off the jet ski.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for moderate injuries. According to the report, he was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.