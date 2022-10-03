JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis man charged in connection to multiple April burglaries in Jefferson City pleaded guilty Friday.
Myron L. Blount, 28, was charged in April with five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $750 or more. Blount initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but revoked it on Friday, according to court records.
He was sentenced to 120 days of shock incarceration while the Department of Corrections completes a report, which could increase the sentence by up to 7 years.
After Blount's arrest in April, police say Blount implicated himself in an interview, providing information only a suspect would know. Blount provided other locations where recent burglaries had been attempted, according to a press release.