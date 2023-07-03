LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A St. Louis man was seriously injured after being thrown from a boat Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported.
The incident occurred at the 13.5 mile marker on the main channel around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the MSHP incident report.
The 42-foot 2023 Marine Technology Incorporated (MTI) boat was traveling west when the vessel experienced rough waves and ejected the passenger, Michael Rogers, 53.
Rogers suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital by Lake Ozark Fire. The driver, Ryan Denofrio, 38, faced no injuries.
Rogers was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash, according to the report.