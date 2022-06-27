BOONE COUNTY - A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Boone County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Around 8:46 a.m., 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling west on Interstate 70 near the 118.2 mile marker, MSHP reported.
Van Tine was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle behind 47-year-old Christopher Bailey of Columbia, who was driving a 2009 Ford F150.
According to the report, when Bailey slowed down for traffic ahead, Van Tine struck the rear of the truck and went off the left side of the roadway where his bike overturned.
The report stated Van Tine was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.
Bailey was not injured in the crash, and the truck and motorcycle sustained minor and moderate damages, respectively.
This incident marks MSHP Troop F's 5th fatality in the month of June and 36th for 2022.