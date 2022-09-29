HOWARD COUNTY - A St. Louis woman was killed in Howard County early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, at about 1 a.m., Victoria Cooper, 50, was traveling southbound on Route O when her vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, fence post, and a tree before coming to a rest off the road. 

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing her safety device, according to the report.

This is Troop F's 9th fatality in the month of September.

