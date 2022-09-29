HOWARD COUNTY - A St. Louis woman was killed in Howard County early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, at about 1 a.m., Victoria Cooper, 50, was traveling southbound on Route O when her vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, fence post, and a tree before coming to a rest off the road.

1:18 2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers Missouri Highway Patrol data shows that nearly two-thirds of those fatalities involved drivers who were not wearing seat belts.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing her safety device, according to the report.

This is Troop F's 9th fatality in the month of September.