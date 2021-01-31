CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to KSDK and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an East St. Louis woman was killed Friday night while she was standing in the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County.
On their website, MSHP said Kathleen Staten was hit by a 2013 Nissan Altima about 2 miles west of the exit to routes Z and A just before 9 p.m.
Staten, 61, was pronounced dead a the scene. The driver of the car that struck Staten, a 32-year-old woman from Auxvasse was not injured.
According to KSDK, it's unclear why Staten was standing in the roadway, and the accident remains under investigation.
This story has been updated after MSHP contacted KOMU 8 with more information. We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.