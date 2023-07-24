COOPER COUNTY — A St. Louis woman was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 10:11 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road at Crossroads School Drive, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
A 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by a 54-year-old male from St. Louis, went off the right side of the road and overturned into a utility pole, the report said.
A 33-year-old female passenger, also from St. Louis, suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The driver was not injured. MSHP says it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.
The Ford Explorer was totaled in the crash.