MEXICO– SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain presented a community health improvement grant in the amount of $75,460 to Arthur Center Community Health for the Maternal Health Project.
This is an opportunity to enhance services to improve access and maternal health outcomes, particularly for those most in need.
“SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain is pleased to partner with the Arthur Center to implement this program and make a difference in lives of people in Mexico and the surrounding communities,” Becky Miller, chief operating officer for SSM Health in mid-Missouri, said.
The Arthur Center will use the grant to create and staff the maternal health nurse navigator program that will address both priority health and social issues in Mexico and the surrounding communities.
The program will engage hospitals and local providers to improve safety, quality, communication and coordination of care through care navigation, a Centering Pregnancy group care model, peer support and education strategies.
The project will address maternal health, improve access, address disparities and coexisting medical factors including mood and anxiety disorders and substance use disorder through increased access to providers, mental health evaluation through screenings and referral and telehealth services.
The Arthur Center will work to hire the nurse navigator by the end of December.
Local hospital leaders will continue to collaborate to fully implement the program.