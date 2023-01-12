PULASKI COUNTY - A St. Robert man faces three felony charges after a fatal shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday night.
Tyron Spence-Bay, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon.
The sheriff's office says Spence-Bay shot and killed Robin Keppel.
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday after a report that Keppel was shot in the chest. Spence-Bay then fled the scene into the woods, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies, with help from the St. Robert Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, arrested Spence-Bay after he entered a home near the wood line, according to court documents.
The owners of the home said Spence-Bay came running into their home, requesting to use their phone to call for someone to come get him, according to court documents. The gun Spence-Bay allegedly used in the shooting was found in the home, court documents said.
Spence-Bay told deputies that Keppel had starting shooting at him, according to court documents. Spence-Bay said he then ran off toward the woods and hid behind a tree where he fired a round toward the victim. Spence-Bay said he then went into the home to remove the casing that was stuck in his rifle.
The deputy returned to the scene where Spence-Bay took cover and the home he entered. Multiple rounds from the rifle were found in both places.
Deputies uncovered in May 2022 there was another incident where Keppel allegedly shot Spence-Bay in the neck. Deputies told Spence-Bay that Wednesday's shooting "seemed like it was retaliation" for Keppel shooting him last May. Spence-Bay said it was "nothing like that."
Spence-Bay is currently in Pulaski County Jail custody on a $1 million bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.