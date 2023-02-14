PULASKI COUNTY — Pulaski County prosecutors announced charges Tuesday against a male suspect for allegedly committing sexual crimes against an underage female.
Detectives identified James Vaughn, of St. Robert, as the suspect, and he was initially taken into custody for active warrants in Alabama.
Vaugn, 31, is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
Court documents say a juvenile victim came forward in December 2022 about the October 2022 incident.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Vaughn is a person of interest in multiple cases, and any potential victims are encouraged to come forward.
Vaughn is currently incarcerated in the Pulaski County Jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.