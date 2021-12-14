COLUMBIA - The Student Transportation of America (STA) will host its third and final Fill the Bus event Saturday.
The event will take in donations that will go toward Rainbow House and Great Circle.
The event will take place on Saturday. Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Mall.
Both Rainbow House and Great Circle help children in need by providing them with temporary shelter in addition to helping children with behavioral problems.
Anyone can donate and participate to Fill the Bus with donations like clothes, toys, hygiene supplies, etc. that will go to children in need during the holiday season.
Canned food, backpacks, socks, clothing, school supplies and many more are some of the items needed for donations to Fill the Bus.
The STA dispatchers have multiple routes that take children to and from Rainbow House and Great Circle. According to STA dispatcher Jessica Jasinski, said that is a big reason STA chose those charities.