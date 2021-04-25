COLUMBIA - Stadium Boulevard will be down to one lane for pothole repairs from Monday through Friday.
MoDOT said the repairs are in preparation for an asphalt overlay project this summer. One lane will be closed in each direction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, Missouri's Road Infrastructure received a D+ rating. ASCE said Missouri only spends 43 percent of the national average on operations and maintenance.
It also notes Missouri drivers spend $604 annually on extra car repairs, which is $71 higher than the national average. The states motor fuel tax has not increased since 1996.
Several people will be headed to Faurot Field on Monday and Tuesday for MU Health Care's second dose vaccination clinic.
Erin Ott and Lexi Eskijian are both getting their second doses of the vaccine this week. They said the first time ran smoothly, but are concerned about the traffic this time around.
"Stadium is pretty busy to begin with," Eskijian said. "You have like all of Greek life going through there and all the East Campus people pretty much have to travel that way to get to campus or to go to their off campus jobs."
Eskijian and Ott said they use Stadium Boulevard to get everywhere due to living on East Campus. They also were unaware repairs to Stadium were happening.
"I don't think it was a good idea in general just to do it now and not warn anyone about it, because that could cause people to be more angry while driving, which is also just not safe," Ott said.
MU Health Care said it's appointments are scheduled so it doesn't have a large number of people at one time.
MoDOT said a message board will be in place throughout the work zone to help direct drivers through the area.