COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Transportation’s work on Stadium Boulevard will impact entrance and exit ramps at Interstate 70 over several evenings next week.
The I-70 eastbound exit ramp and the westbound entrance ramp will both be closed on July 26 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. In addition, two of the three northbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on July 26, with one lane of northbound Stadium to be closed on July 27 during those times.
The I-70 westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp will be closed July 28 and 29 also overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two of the three southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on July 28, with one lane of southbound Stadium to be closed on July 29 during those hours.
Message boards will detour I-70 motorists around the Stadium Boulevard ramp closures, via the West Boulevard interchange.