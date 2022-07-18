COLUMBIA - Repairs on Stadium Boulevard will begin next week between Route 163 (Providence Road) and Route 763 (College Street). A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will make the pavement repairs.
Repairs will begin Wednesday, July 20, and carry over into the following Thursday. Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.
Individual lanes will be closed at various locations in that area while crews make repairs.
These repairs are the final phase in the installment of a new driving surface along the entire length of Stadium Boulevard in Columbia.
Repairs are weather permitting and could be delayed.