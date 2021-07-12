COLUMBIA - A new phase of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s project to improve the driving surface of Stadium Boulevard in Columbia begins this week.
According to a MoDOT press release, a contractor will begin milling and resurfacing Stadium Boulevard, between Blackfoot Road and Broadway Street.
A KOMU 8 reporter spoke to Daniel Oesch, the resident engineer for MoDOT, who said citizens should expect to see changes to the road beginning Tuesday morning.
This is the final section of road to be milled down ahead of the installation of the new driving surface.
Crews will remove portions of the current driving surface and repave those sections each night. This work will require lane closures in the area from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Some delays are possible.
The contractor will also continue to make roadway repairs along the milled portion of Stadium Boulevard between U.S. Route 63 and Broadway Street. The resurfacing of this section will begin in early August.
More information on the project can be found on MoDOT's website.