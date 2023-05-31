COLUMBIA − Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual State of the City address Wednesday at City Hall.

The address provides an opportunity for the city manager to outline their priorities and programs for the upcoming fiscal year, according to the city.

Some of Seewood's topics he prioritized were staffing shortages, public safety, trash and housing.

Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city, says these issues were highlighted from specific conversations and concerns by the community.

Staffing shortages

A big topic of discussion at the State of the City address was staffing shortages and what the city is doing to retain employees.

"Despite the fact that the city faces staffing shortages across almost every department, staff has been working to maintain a high standard of service," Seewood said.

City employees who are members of LiUNA Local 955 protested outside City Hall ahead of the address, calling for higher wages. They claim the city is not doing enough during negotiations.

The city hired D'Andre Thompson this year as its first diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Thompson began his role at the beginning of May and is already working to make sure the city is able to hire more employees.

"We're looking at recruitment and retention of our current employees," Thompson said. "We're also making sure that our workplace is vibrant, that we are bringing in people who can really add value to the city's structure and really see this as a home for them and their career."

Public safety

Seewood spoke about the Columbia Police Department's new Citizens' Police Academy, where residents can learn about the work the police department does.

With this program, people are able to do ride-alongs with police officers and learn about what it means to protect the Columbia community. Classes at the Academy start in late June.

The city is also looking to keep Go COMO routes up to date and make stops safer for those riding buses. The city will also study traffic trends to ensure that those wanting to use public transportation will have a safe way of doing so on busy roads.

Housing

Within the last year, the city of Columbia has purchased the Ashley Street Center.

The property was originally purchased to be used as an overnight warming center, but with warmer months approaching, the city plans on renovating the center for an overall place for people to relax.

The pavement of the Ashley Street Center was recently re-done, allowing for better access to Go COMO buses.

More than $4 million of the city's budget has gone to community service partners to provide for the unsheltered, as well as $1 million going to social services, according to the city.

"We know housing and affordable housing means something different to everyone and it impacts people differently," Olsen said.

Olsen also said more discussion regarding housing will follow in next month's budget meeting.