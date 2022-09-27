COLUMBIA - Over a year ago, the city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department officially opened the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center.
The center, which cost $9.7 million to build, was "expected to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing," according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.
It is a two-story building with a community meeting space, a projector, a TV, built-in speakers and a kitchenette.
It also has several notes on the doors that read, "Due to staffing shortages this lobby is not open." From there, it directs visitors to Boone County Joint Communications or the CPD headquarters downtown.
"We're facing issues of prioritization, where certain incidents take priority such as any elements of danger, compared to reports of past thefts, or anything like that, you know, due to staffing that those kinds of incidents do take priority," Christian Tabak, CPD's public information specialist, said.
Before this center, the CPD's downtown location was the only facility designed for the police department's operations.
"The tricky thing is with that, is while we have officers assigned to beats, due to the current staffing situation, we're still trying to fill 21 vacancies," Tabak said. "A lot of times, area assignments kind of get blurred because if something happens, they have to get pulled someplace else."
The building was built as a "multipurpose community space that local programs, groups and organizations can use for meetings." During its opening, Chief Geoff Jones said that he "hopes the new location will increase confidence in the department."
One resident who lives less than a mile away from the center says the center has not affected her confidence in CPD.
"I just feel like the police officers don't really do their jobs," Karemzia Hues said.
Hues has lived in Columbia for the past seven years. She said she remembers when they built the center last year.
"There was a lot of people over there, and they was happy for it being built, but what was the reason for it actually being built though?" Hues said. "Was it actually built to protect and serve the community or was it just for you all to have a better building?"
Tabak says CPD defines community policing as, "increasing our connection with community organizations, as well as community outreach and beat officers making their presence known, you know, among the businesses, residences and local community members."
But Hues says she has yet to see an increased presence or effort to get to know the community since the center has been built, and she says she suspects this is because her neighborhood is predominantly Black.
"As many poor people there are in this community, and not just this community but around the world, you all could have been giving back to the community if you wanted to see it doing better," Hues said.
Tabak is asking the public to show CPD some grace.
"It's a work in progress, obviously, you know, the building is living up to the intended purpose of increasing response times and increasing our connection to the community," Tabak said. "But as we get more staffing, you'll be able to fulfill that vision of much more community involvement in the area. And so in the meantime, we asked for patience as we get our staffing up."
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, the Community Outreach and Special Weapons and Tactics units were supposed to be housed at the center, but Tabak says they are still at the downtown location.