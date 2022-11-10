COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions.
MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
Columbia Public Works is also seeing a staffing shortage. The city is down about 30% across all positions, whereas the snow response team is down 20%. Public Works spokesperson John Ogan says he's not concerned.
"We're going into this winter about the same as the previous one, so our outlook is generally good," Ogan said. "It's what we're used to."
Ogan says this is likely due to the fact that they have vehicles that do not require a commercial driver's license (CDL).
For larger weather events, they pull employees from other city offices.
"For those, we do look at people from other departments, people who might not ordinarily plow snow," Ogan said, explaining he's even stepped in himself. "Like me, I'm primarily an office worker, but I have plowed snow in the past, and it was an eye-opening experience."
Ogan added that the job is not easy, which is why they need people to step up.
"Plowing snow is not an easy job. The roads are snow covered and slick," Ogan said.
Ogan said Columbia Public Works has been active in hiring drivers, even in just the past few weeks.
"It was just a week ago that I spoke with a supervisor, and he was not so upbeat about what we were looking at for the winter, but within the last week, some things changed," Ogan said.
However, both departments are still hiring. If you're interested in applying for one of the open positions, visit the career section on MoDOT's website or on the city of Columbia's website.