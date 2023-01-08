HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning.
The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29 a.m. and found shots had been fired, according to a press release from the department.
Police say they were able to evacuate a person from the house and take them to a safe location.
After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type situation ensued.
The Fulton Police Department's Special Response Unit (SRU) and the Cole County Sheriff's Department SWAT team responded to provide additional resources.
After the use of various less lethal resources, the suspect ultimately left the residence and was taken into custody by CCSO SRT members, without further incident, at 12:46 p.m.
The suspect was treated for self-inflicted injuries at the scene by Callaway County EMS and later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The suspect is still in law enforcement custody.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released on Monday by the Callaway County Sheriff and Holts Summit Police Chief.
Police say there is no longer an immediate threat in the area.