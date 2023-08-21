COLUMBIA − A heat wave has struck mid-Missouri, right in time for the start of the school year.
Districts and parents across the state are gearing up for a hot end of August. The triple-digit feel-like temperatures are a cause for concern for activities like recess and outdoor sports, according to Heather Beaulieu, the Jefferson City deputy superintendent.
“We are stopping outdoor recess by 10 a.m. unless the feels-like temperature is 100 degrees before then, and then we’ll stop whenever that happens, but definitely everyone is coming inside after 10 a.m.,” Beaulieu said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has also approved a heat policy for fall and spring sports, marching band, cheer and dance. The policy prohibits outdoor workouts for middle schoolers over 90 degrees and high schoolers over 92 degrees.
This statewide policy enforces student safety in such extreme temperatures. But there are safety measures off the field, as well.
For Carrie Grimes, a bus driver for the Jefferson City School District, the extreme heat can be too much for young children. A couple of years ago, she said she had a student suffer from heat exhaustion while on her bus.
“She had fallen asleep, and when I tried to wake her up to check on her, she wouldn’t wake up at first, and that was terrifying. Ever since then, that feeling that I had that day, I try to remind parents every year- [bring] water,” Grimes said.
Grimes also said that it may be better for parents to try to pick up their children from school during the heat, if they are able.
“I don’t think most young kids realize they need to stay hydrated and they’re not going to tell us if they’re overheating,” she said.
Emma Brandt is the mom of an almost 2-year-old. For her, the heat hinders the activities that she gets to do with her toddler.
“I typically hike with her so we can’t do that when it’s this hot,” Brandt said.
“It’s a little unfortunate because I like to get outside with her as much as I can. We typically spend most of our mornings outside, but when it’s really hot we have to stay in the shade, and I have to make sure she’s got her hat and her sunscreen,” she said.
Measures like the ones Brandt is taking are good steps to help keep cool and out of the heat. Wearing light, loose fitting clothing and staying hydrated are also important to avoid heat exhaustion.