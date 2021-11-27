COLUMBIA - The Student Transportation of America (STA) bus service is hosting a Fill the Bus event that will take donations to go towards Rainbow House and Great Circle on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the STA location.
Both Rainbow House and Great Circle benefit children in need and provide them a temporary shelter as well as help children with behavioral problems.
Anyone can donate to Fill the Bus with donations of clothes, toys, hygiene, etc. that will go to children in need during the holiday season.
STA Dispatcher, Jessica Jasinski, said, "Fill the Bus is important to STA because we want to be able to give back to our community, we want to be able to give to the children because we know there's a lot of children in need of things this time of year."
Jasinski said that STA has held this Fill the Bus event for several years now.
"This is the first time I get to be apart of it and to be able to do this at multiple locations throughout the month before Christmas is amazing," Jasinski said.
Jasinski says that hundreds of people have donated to fill the STA bus in past years and they hope to have a good showing this year.
Canned food, backpacks, socks, clothing, toys, hygiene items and many more are some of the items needed to be donated to Fill the Bus.
Debra Rupert is another STA dispatcher that said she has been working for the company for over 20 years.
"These places (Rainbow House and Great Circle) both have children that need clothing, food, and would really like a toy to open up on Christmas," Rupert said.
Rupert said she loves to see the kids faces when they bring them the items people have donated.
"We work so much with children and there's a lot of them that are homeless and don't have anything," Rupert said. "We want to give to them and we want to give to our community and help out as much as we can."
The STA dispatchers have multiple routes that take children to and from Rainbow House and Great Circle. Rupert said that is a big reason STA chose those charities.
Rupert said that in past years her and other STA dispatchers have sewed and donated blankets to the same charities. She said she is happy she gets to help children she knows since she has driven them for years.
There will be two other Fill the Bus events on Dec. 4 at the Walmart on Conley Rd. and on Dec. 11 at the Walmart on Broadway. Both of these events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jasinski and Rupert said that anyone is welcome to come and donate to the charities so children can receive the items in time for Christmas.