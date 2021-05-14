MARIES COUNTY - The State Fire Marshal has begun an investigation into a house explosion in Maries County that left one woman with severe burns early Friday morning.
The house explosion occurred on Highway 28, about half a mile from the Kingsford entrance, according to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff.
The post said an elderly female was flown to Mercy St. Louis with severe burns.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and the area is blocked while the investigation continues.
Members from the Maries County Sheriff's Office, Belle Fire, Vichy Fire, Bland Fire, Owensville Fire and Vienna Fire Departments all responded to the explosion.
Sheriff Chris Heitman said there will be an update after the investigation is complete.