CALLAWAY COUNTY − The state began taking steps to remove Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism from office on Friday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety suspended Chism's peace officer license, according to a complaint filed on June 9.

Following the complaint, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney filed a petition Friday to remove Chism from elected office. Judge Brouck Jacobs issued an emergency temporary order prohibiting Chism from acting as sheriff.

Chism was arrested in Moberly in October 2022 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He pleaded not guilty to DWI and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 10.

In the months following his arrest, Chism allegedly showed up to work multiple times under the influence of alcohol, according to the complaint filed with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission.

The petition includes a seven-page affidavit, detailing 10 witness accounts of Chism's alleged behavior while on duty and in uniform. Witnesses include sheriff's office staff, staff members at Westminster College, an elected Callaway County official and Callaway County chief deputy Darryl Maylee.

Maylee is now serving as interim sheriff. In his affidavit, Maylee said he received between 25 and 30 complaints about Chism. Maylee said he confronted Chism twice about the claims, in which Chism denied.

In March, Maylee said he found Chism asleep in his patrol vehicle outside of the sheriff's office, according to the complaint. Maylee said Chism smelled of alcohol and believed Chism was intoxicated. Later the same day, a judge noticed Chism smelled of alcohol and had glossy eyes.

Chism reportedly admitted that he had consumed vodka that morning, but denied that he was intoxicated. A empty pint-sized bottle of vodka was found in Chism's desk, according to the complaint.

It also says Chism was seen buying alcohol while on duty and in uniform, and that Chism did not deny the allegations.

Online court records show the case has been sent to the Missouri Supreme Court for a non-13th Circuit Court judge. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.