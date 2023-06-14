COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) filed a complaint Monday against a state trooper following allegations of sexual abuse.

The DPS says Jeffery Durbin, 30, violated state statutes when he was charged in April with sexual abuse in the first degree and kidnapping in the third degree, in connection to a March 23 incident at a Columbia hotel.

A complaint was filed Monday with the Administrative Hearing Commission to suspend Durbin's peace officer license.

In the complaint, assistant attorney general Richard Groeneman shared the same abuse allegations against Durbin, saying that Durbin restrained a victim from leaving a hotel room, touched and kissed the victim without consent multiple times and made her feel uncomfortable.

The complaint says Durbin and other members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were staying in Columbia for a law enforcement training.

In April, a MSHP spokesperson said Durbin was on special leave without pay.

According to online records, Durbin has 30 days to respond to the complaint. A commission hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 3.