The state of Missouri says it has terminated E.D.P. Enterprises Inc.'s subcontract as the food service provider at Fort Leonard Wood.
The termination will go into effect on June 14, according to a notice on the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development's website.
Food operations will continue through a new contractor, Blackstone Consulting, according to its director of human resources Joseph Savage.
Nearly 1,000 employees on the contract, including clerks, cook helpers, cooks, dining facility attendants, management and salaried employees, will start employment on June 15 with Blackstone.