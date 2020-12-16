JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission voted Wednesday morning to not place a moratorium on utility shut-offs.
Commissioners heard the request after the Consumers Council of Missouri (CCM) filed a motion requesting involuntary utility shut-offs be seized through the end of March, citing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic creating economic strain on utility customers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic represents a major risk to health and safety during these winter months. The added strain of utility disconnections could increase stress on our health care system, through potential increases in transmission of coronavirus among families and communities,” CCM's Executive Director Jackie Hutchinson said at the time of the filing.
PSC Chair Ryan Silvey called it a difficult decision.
"A lot of people that had never experienced economic hardships are now being impacted, which also means those that were already facing hardships have been hit even harder. For those reasons, I struggled with this decision, but I don’t think the commission has the statutory authority to do what the consumer’s council is requesting," Silvey said.
CCM also requested utility companies be ordered to wave late fees. Silvey said even if the commission felt they had the authority to approve the motion, it would come with unintended consequences with customers having to back-pay months worth of utility bills once the moratorium ended.
The board praised utility companies for already offering self-imposed payment assistance and forgiveness and reminded customers of the state's "cold weather rule," banning utility companies from disconnecting heat if the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period.
Information on payment assistance options is available by calling the state's utility consumer hotline at 1-800-392-4211.