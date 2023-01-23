MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly.
The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire.
Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police Chief Troy Link. His next of kin has been notified.
The cause of the fire is undetermined while their investigation continues. Link said there is no indication of arson at this time.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.