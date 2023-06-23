COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri remains high on the drought scale, those conditions are causing officials to urge those participating in Independence Day activities, to make sure they are being extra cautious.
Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10.
Through June 21, the Division of Fire Safety issued 1,127 permits to seasonal retailers. DFS will conduct safety inspections at fireworks retailers, at random.
This includes checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.
One firework tent is taking precautions with their fireworks sales and by promoting extra safety this year.
"This year, we're doing something called 'safety Saturday'," said Rose Walker, a Tent Manager at Spirit of '76 Fireworks. "We're gonna have Uncle Brian, one of the workers at the tent, talk all about firework safety, he's gonna teach a class here. And then we're also doing something called 'pay and shoot'. So you'll be able to buy a bag of safe and sane fireworks, and you'll be able to go out and shoot them with supervision."
"It's a great time for our nation, for America to celebrate it's independence," said State Fire Marshal, Tim Bean. "But, if you're gonna go out and purchase your fireworks, number one, purchase them from a legit seller. I wanna bring up right now, our weather, we have some dry pockets, so please if your gonna shoot fireworks, please check with your local authorities to see if they had a burn ban in place."
The Division of Fire Safety recommends that you follow these steps to stay safe during your Fourth of July holiday:
• Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.
• Only use fireworks in a large open space that is clear of flammable materials. Do not light fireworks in areas where a spark could ignite dry grass, leaves of other flammable materials.
• Always have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
• Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.
• Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned
• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
• Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.
• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
• Never store fireworks from season to season.
The National Fire Protection Association reports, about 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4th.
Tent managers say that people should be most careful with Roman Candles, Sparkler's, Bottle Rockets Mortar's and Firecrackers.
"They're holding them (Roman Candles) in their hand and shooting them without a placeholder," said Bean. "The Temperature of a Sparkler gets up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, so be careful with that."
Because of the drought, it is recommended to not shoot off any fireworks if a ban does get put into place.
"I hope a ban doesn't happen, I hope that we get some rain this coming weekend, hopefully next week, we get a little bit of rain," said Lance Franklin, a Hale Fireworks Tent Owner, "But then again you gotta be smart, you gotta be wise. If it's dry and they come out with a ban on 'let's not light 'em', don't light 'em"
You can find more firework safety tips on the Division of Fire Safety Website.