JEFFERSON CITY – A leased state building in Jefferson City was destroyed after a structure fire Monday night.
Authorities have closed down East Elm Street between Eldorado Drive and Nelson Drive due to the fire. The road is expected to remain closed until later Tuesday.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 1621 East Elm Street around 8:50 p.m. First responders reported a large fire on the roof of the building.
No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.
Fire crews battled the fire until early Tuesday morning. Three JCFD engines, two ladder trucks, 21 personnel, four chief officers and the department's chaplain initially responded. Cole County EMS and Jefferson City Police also assisted.
Fifteen personnel were later called in to rotate with the personnel already at the scene.
The building hosts 100 state team members who make up the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Office of Administration's Information Technology Services Division (ITSD). The ITSD employees help support DSS, according to a news release.
The Office of Administration is working with those agencies to relocate employees to alterative work locations and to replace the equipment destroyed.
Officials, including the state fire marshal, are investigating the cause of the fire. A contractor will be on site on Tuesday afternoon to begin recovery and disposal of state owned equipment.
The total cost of damage is unknown at this time.
Capitol Police are on site to restrict access for safety reasons, according to a news release.
This story is developing and will be updated.