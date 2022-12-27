MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging residents experiencing sick symptoms to get tested.
The department posted a map of approved testing locations on Tuesday.
Feeling unwell after the holidays? We have several locations throughout state testing for RSV, Influenza and COVID-19.Visit https://t.co/3vKCWY6dx4 for a list of testing options.🧵 of community testing sites below pic.twitter.com/q64uE1GbcT— Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) December 27, 2022
There are 17 locations in the state. All of the locations test for COVID-19, RSV and the flu.
One of the locations is at Tolson Drug in Jefferson City. The testing event is held weekly Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration for the event is required in order to be tested. You can find the link to register here.
At the appointment, patients will have to show the confirmation QR code they received in an email and text and a copy of their ID in order to get tested.
For more information on testing locations and events, visit this page on the DHSS's website.