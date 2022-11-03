COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state.
RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older people, the virus can be more serious.
The health advisory warns that Missouri is experiencing a significant early increase in RSV this year, with a 16% positivity rate.
"We usually see RSV cases peak between February and March, but this year it’s come early,” Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a pediatrician at MU Health Care, said.
The advisory also says that RSV is putting a strain on hospitals in Missouri. DHSS said in certain areas, hospitals are reporting hospitalization and ICU admissions due to RSV are far above where the state was during the previous four years.
One mid-Missouri mother said she was urgent in taking her little girl to the doctor after seeing symptoms.
"Before I was bringing her down, I had received a call that a couple kids had tested for RSV that she had been around so that made me go ahead and bring her down to get tested," Karrie Slater said.
Dr. Wilhlem said some commons symptoms for RSV are trouble breathing, slight fever and coughing.
"It was very scary," Slate said. "She was diagnosed in 2020 with RSV and it's a very scary feeling knowing your child is struggling to breath. I'm very grateful that she doesn't have RSV."
The DHSS recommends several way to prevent RSV:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils, with others
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, mobile devices, computers, etc.
- People with cold-like symptoms should not interact with children at high risk for severe RSV disease, including premature infants, children younger than 2 years of age with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with weakened immune systems.
Pfizer Inc. announced this week that it is coming closer to having the first RSV vaccine. The vaccine is said to protect babies from severe RSV up to 80% in the first three months of life.
Pfizer was able to monitor babies in the trial from birth until 90 days and seen a tremendous amount of success.
"Based on these positive results Pfizer plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA by the end of 2022 for the vaccine candidate followed by other regulatory authorities in the coming months," Pfizer said.