MILLER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an early Friday morning shooting involving a Miller County Sheriff's Office deputy.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, two deputies responded to a residence near St. Anthony around 2:35 a.m.
Deputies attempted to detain a 35-year-old male inside the home, but he resisted. The suspect then obtained a rifle from inside the residence and approached the deputies with a gun.
One deputy fired his gun, which struck the male suspect.
Deputies provided medical aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was then taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.
The investigation is ongoing and further details cannot be released, authorities say. All reports and evidence will be turned over to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney for review once the investigation is completed.