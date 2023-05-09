State Historical Society of Missouri celebrates its 125th anniversary

COLUMBIA – The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) hosted a panel discussion to celebrate its 125th anniversary on Tuesday. Executive Director Gary Kremer and former President Bob Priddy discussed the SHSMO’s past and future.
Looking back to history, the story of SHSMO started at Jesse Hall.
“We started out in the basement of what is now Jesse Hall in May of 1989,” Kremer said. “In 1915, we moved to the library. We opened this facility [on Elm Street] in the summer of 2019.”
Financial issues have been one obstacle for SHSMO over the past 125 years, but they always found a way to overcome them.
“There was one time, our budget was entirely removed from state government,” Priddy said. “So we had to convince them to give our money back.”
SHSMO also suffered a lot from the pandemic. Because of the tight budget during the pandemic, SHSMO had to lay off a third of its employees.
Despite facing many difficulties, SHSMO has collected a vast amount of historical resources and continues to provide residents and researchers with the access they need.
“People can come from throughout Missouri and find their stories,” Priddy said. “Perhaps an article was written about their grandparents in a newspaper.”
Gary Smith, a participant in the event, shared why he thinks the SHSMO is important for the community.
“It is important for the community because it is a valuable resource. No, it is not valuable. It is priceless as a resource,” Smith said.
As the digital age approaches, the challenges for history and SHSMO rise. Priddy said that people don’t write letters now, but tweet everything, so a lot of personal detail that they get in journals are going to be missing from the historical record.
To cope with the challenges, SHSMO is now continuously digitizing its collections, including old archives, historical records and documents. Both Kremer and Priddy believe that digitalization is a good way to get young people interested in history and promote Missouri history in the future.
“Our goal always is to preserve the history of Missouri and to promote the history,” Kremer said. “More and more as we move into the digital age, I am sure more and more people will be accessing our records online.”
The panel event is part of the History on Elm series. SHSMO has hosted a series of events since January to celebrate its 125th anniversary by exploring a variety of topics every second Tuesday of each month at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia. For more information on future events, visit SHSMO's website.