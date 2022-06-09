COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has published a new digital interactive map exploring the significance of June 19 and August 4, according to a press release Thursday morning.
The map, Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks, allows viewers to take a trip through counties, detailing the origins and history of emancipation and the celebrations of Black Missourians after their fight for freedom.
"The Aug. 4 celebration of Emancipation day in Missouri dates back to the Civil War era. Juneteenth celebration in the Show-Me State are of more recent origins, dating to the 1970s," Gary R. Kremer, executive director of the SHSMO, said in the release.
The online interactive map is the first of many projects to be release by the organization that explores African American heritage in the Ozarks. The initiative is supported by an American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded to the society through the National Endowment for the Humanities and Missouri Humanities.
"We hope people will engage with this map, not only to understand the origins of the federal holiday of Juneteenth but also how Missourians have commemorated emancipation through the Ozarks," Sean Rost, oral historian and project lead, said.
The online interactive map can be viewed for free here.
The public can learn more about Emancipation Day during the talk Celebrating Freedom in Missouri: From Emancipation Day to Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19. The talk begins at 3 p.m. at Brown's Chapel in Arrow Rock.