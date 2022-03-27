JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held the last state sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday in Jefferson City.
The drive-thru is in the parking lot at the American Legion #1423, located on Tanner Bridge Road, until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Demand for testing has declined across Missouri. According to the Department of Health & Senior Services COVID dashboard, the week of March 20th, 2022, a total of 42,753 tests were administered. Down from 344,649 tests in January.
The current statewide collectors of the tests are from NextGen Diagnostic. NextGen has run several other testing events and the owner said she has seen the demand from testing go down first hand.
"We are, first of all, happy about the demand going down, we've always said we want to work our way out of a job, you know, so we're happy about that," said Nanda Nunnelly, the owner of NextGen Diagnostics.
Nunnelly said she still encourages the public to get tested when they see a state sponsored testing event if they need it.
"The federal government is doing away with under insured and uninsured free COVID testing for people. So, anytime that you can make it to a state testing site, they are free testing completely free. No residency needed. No citizenship needed any of that," Nunnelly said.
The test used will be a PCR test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 24 hours after the event. If the results are positive, they will be given over the phone. If results are negative, they will be sent via email or text.