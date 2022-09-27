JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
Current open positions include helpdesk, networking, cyber security, C#/VB.NET and java application development, scrum teams, cloud services, database managers, project managers and mobility specialists.
The Information Technology Services Division, which is within the Office of Administration, said it is committed to transforming its workforce for the future and skipping up to meet the demands of evolving technology needs for Missouri citizens.
"Through collaboration and partnership, OA-ITSD serves various state agencies that comprise state government. Come be part of the team that has been nationally-recognized as one of the best in the country," OA-ITSD said in a press release.
Staff from the OA Division of Personnel and Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System will be available to share benefit details. Representatives from Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan will also be at the event to explain health care and healthy incentive programs available.