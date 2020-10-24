COLUMBIA - The state's Joint Commission on Education came to Columbia for a public hearing on the recent Columbia Public School decisions Friday at the ARC.
The hearing started at 12:30 and lasted nearly six hours. State lawmakers, CPS board members, parents and students talked about experiences with hybrid learning and the possibilities of where to go from here.
Parents and students talked about why they want to go back to in-person learning.
"it's been rough," CPS parent Cara Christianson said. "The morning I had to tell my seventh grader her sister gets to go back to school, but she doesn't, was heartbreaking."
One student shared his story by continuing to ask one question: "What about us?"
“Imagine moving to a new school, like I did, and trying to make friends from a screen. It feels impossible. What about us?” Sixth grader Graham McKim said.
CPS representatives said they are looking at both the data and students' feelings when finding a way to get middle and high school students back to in-seat learning.
"We all want to get back to normal," CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman said. "The problem is there's nothing normal about a global pandemic. But we will continue to listen."
State lawmakers suggested ideas like modifying the quarantine period of 'healthy' children, and whether or not budgeting options like vouchers would be helpful to parents.
One CPS board member talked about why returning to the classroom is about more than a budget.
“The reality is, the district has heard the diverse set of experiences and stories," Chris Horn said. "The reality is, virtual learning is not working for everybody.”
The Joint Committee of Education did not vote on anything Friday.
When asked about the main goal of the hearing, Committee Head Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin said it was to listen and come up with plans on how to get kids back into the classroom. She did not discuss any specific plans the Committee has in place.